Parul University holds the annual 4th International Ramayana Festival

Natya Kala Mandir deliver a vibrant Ramayana performance during the 4th International Ramayana Festival held in Parul University

The Ramayana festival is a shared heritage of the eastern world which exhibits the essence of cultural bonds amongst the diverse Asian countries. The Vadodara based Parul University on the 2nd of November 2018 was privileged to host the prestigious forth International Ramayana Festival. The occasion was graced by the artistic and divine performances from the Sri Lanka native group Natya Kala Mandir, filling the Parul University auditorium with the vibrant essence of cross-cultural exchange.

The festival was organised in conjunction with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) as a way to foster and promote a sound exchange of culture and traditions between India and other partner countries. Various national and International students took part in the festival, along with the notable staff members of the University including President Dr. Devanshu Patel, Provost Dr. M N Patel among others.

Natya Kala Mandir was founded in 1976, and they have been showcasing their unique dancing talent within the national and international scope. The essence of art portrayed in their dancing has been impacting the various religious and cultural elements of life. The group also made a lasting impact in their Ramayana performance in Parul University, with an impeccable display of narrative artistry expressed through dance.

The chief guest of the function Mr. V G Vanzara, who is the Additional Secretary of Medical Education, Food, Drug, Health and Family Welfare Department Govt of Gujarat, commended the efforts of the organisers, and highlighted the essential need for having such international cross-cultural exposure. Showing how the government of India, is in a constant effort to promote an interchange of cultures to enrich the diversity of India.

In a statement, the University Provost Dr. M N Patel said "in this global era there is a great need to promote cultural diversity among our future generations, and Parul University will always be open to foster such relations among its students and staff. It is indeed a great privilege for the University to host the 4th Ramayana festival under the ICCR and we will always look forward to hosting events of such magnitude

