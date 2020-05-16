Parul University's student Alumni have worked with the World's top Fortune 500 companies and tech-giants

The rapid increase in digitalization and technological innovation has revolutionized the job markets, creating an even wider ocean of job opportunities while at the same time up scaling the technical competences essential in these fields. In light of this reality, the student alumni of city based Parul University, have emerged in the forefront of the technology job market by availing lucrative job opportunities from the world’s leading fortune 500 companies. Owing to their practical skill sets, and professional competencies, these students have managed to secure career opportunities with leading tech giants such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, SAP amongst others.

Gunjan Pandya, a student alumnus of Parul University, bagged the lifetime career opportunity of working with the world’s largest social network company, and tech giant Facebook. While working with the company, he has played various instrumental roles as the Data Engineer, and has actively participated in the execution and production of various projects. In addition, another student alumnus of Parul University, Dhairya Kikani, has worked with the largest search engine, Google. During his tenure with the company Mr Kikani worked as the Senior Supply Chain Manager for Google in the USA. He continuously credits his alma mater for being instrumental towards launching his career, and establishing foundations.

In addition to Facebook and Google, Parul University students have also secured jobs in leading online store and distributions companies such as Amazon. Jay Vaidya, a student alumni of the University is currently working with Amazon, USA as the Senior Cloud Technical Manager. His role in the company has also been instrumental towards facilitating and promoting a number of technical services and computing solutions. Neel Shah, another alumni of Parul University's Institute of Engineering, also got the opportunity to work with Datalog.AI, one of the leading artificial intelligence companies. “I appreciate the contribution and the foundation that Parul University played in the launching of my career and I believe that the practical training which I received through various engagements in academic and extracurricular activities, also contributed to my understanding of the various aspects of the technology and AI industry”, shared Neel Shah.

The Universities' teaching methodology is centred on promoting and developing the practical skills and the technical abilities of the students. To make this possible, the University has designated a specific career development which works towards ensuring the learning and acquiring of various career competences amongst the students. “it is indeed a matter of great pride to see our student alumni actively participating not only on a National scale, but on a Global level amongst the World’s leading companies. This is the main focus of our curriculum and our teaching methodologies, to develop and nurture the student’s professional competencies in preparation for their career in some of the leading companies across the world,” said the University’s President, Dr Devanshu J Patel.

