Sardar Vallabhai Patel statue demonstrates Narendra Modi's dynamic leadership: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Thursday said here the statue of unity showed the strength of the people of India which was well demonstrated under the 'dynamic' leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The unveiling of the statue by Modi was a glorious and historic event, he said.

"This is the strength of Indians. This is strength of our people and this is a strength well demonstrated under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said, referring to the unique features of the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat. The prime minister Wednesday unveiled the 182-metre statue, the world's tallest, at Kevadiya. Sonowal said he was proud to be working under Modi's leadership, adding in the march towards development there was a need to work together "hand in hand like a family...with a national spirit," for development.

After inaugurating the 'Assam Bhawan,' here, Sonowal said such initiatives would also aid national integration in sync with the goals of the Centre's "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," programme which was for integration in the spirit of Sardar Patel's vision. Also, the prime minister's "noble objective" was national integration from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Sonowal said. Calling it a memorable day for the people of Assam, he said Assam Bhawan here would serve the cause of the people of his state for years to come. The new facility would not only provide lodging facilities but also further foster friendship between Assam and Tamil Nadu.

"Now this (Bhawan) will develop a bridge between Assam and Tamil Nadu to promote our friendship," he said, adding it would also aid working together of both the States for mutual benefit in sectors including tourism and industry. He thanked the Tamil Nadu government for its support and for providing the land. "We are ready to offer suitable plot of land (for Tamil Nadu) in Guwahati as you have offered here...this is the way we have to integrate our beautiful nation," he said. Referring to Assam's development work, he said his government was working to make Guwahati not only the gateway of northeast India but the gateway of south east Asia.

"So this is the bigger vision we are working," he said and expressed confidence that with the support of the people and the Centre the dream would fructify. Assam has become a "suitable destination" for both the global and national investors, for its "potentiality, possibilites and prosperity." Sonowal said between February and October about Rs 8,000 crore worth of investments have landed in Assam, following the investors summit (February 2018) which saw a commitment of Rs 79,000 crore through 240 MoUs. He assured his government's whole-hearted support for investors from Tamil Nadu. Assam Bhawan is a five-storied building with a built up area of 1474.69 sq m at Pallikaranai here with facilities including a conference hall, guest rooms and dormitories.

The Tamil Nadu government had allotted 1,100 square metres in 2010 but work could not be taken up immediately due to some litigations over the land. Sonowal said he has urged Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar to take care of Assam Bhawan. He was confident that the minister will be "happy to shoulder the responsibility," for the people of Assam, Sonowal said. Jayakumar assured the full cooperation of his government to the people and government of Assam. The Assam chief minister wanted 'quality maintenance,' of the new building, and he hoped that the Assam Association in Tamil Nadu would pitch in to ensure it. Members of the Tamil Sangam of Guwahati and natives of Assam living here participated.

