Pati Patni Aur Woh: Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare will make you hit the dance floor

The much-awaited song from Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's film Pati Patni Aur Woh is finally out. Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare, featuring the star cast of the film, is a peppy number that will make you hit the dance floor in no time! Check out the video of the song below:

A rehashed version of the classic song starring Govinda and Raveena Tandon, it's sung by Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar, and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The makers of the film previously released the song Dheeme Dheeme sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar.

Ananya recently spoke about being a part of an iconic song like Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare. She said, "I'm super-duper excited about the song because Akhiyon Se Goli Mare is such an iconic song. I have danced on it so many times at so many parties and we have always recreated the steps that Raveena ma'am and Govinda sir have done, and now I will be doing my own steps which are a lot of fun, and I'm so excited to do that."

Pati Patni Aur Woh is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra, Krishan Kumar under the banners T-series and BR Studios. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates