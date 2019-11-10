Pati Patni Aur Woh: Dheeme Dheeme song to be out tomorrow!

The makers of Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh have just dropped a teaser of the new song from the film. Dheeme Dheeme, which, in fact, is another rehashed version of the original song by Tony Kakkar. The teaser shared by Kartik on Instagram sure looks fun. He captioned the post as, "Can #ChintuTyagi take things slowly? One of my fav track #DheemeDheeme out tomorrow #PatiPatniAurWoh"

Speaking of Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film is a remake of the classic 1978 film by the same name. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, however, believes that his film is decidedly different from the original. He told mid-day, "Modern-day relationships are based on different value systems. Hence, we turned things around on the concept level itself and re-wrote the plot. Our film shares nothing with the original other than its title and logline."

This film is slated to hit the big screens on December 6, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates