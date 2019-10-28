Pati Patni Aur Woh director on recreating Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare: Farah Khan will choreograph the song

Although the cast has wrapped up the shoot of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday will reunite at a city studio next week to recreate Govinda and Raveena Tandon's chartbuster, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, for the film.

The Dulhe Raja (1998) number had become a smashing hit on its release and gained cult status over the years, courtesy Govinda's signature moves. Matching the dance icon's steps is a tall order, but director Mudassar Aziz insists they will give a new spin to the track.



Raveena Tandon and Govinda in Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

"Farah Khan will choreograph the song. I'm excited to have her on board because she has seen me grow from an assistant director to a writer and finally, a filmmaker," says the director.

The movie — a remake of the Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta starrer by the same name — offers a comic take on infidelity as it narrates the story of a married man getting involved with another woman. Agreeing that the dance number doesn't organically fit into the narrative, Aziz explains it was necessary to include "a fun song" in the story.



Farah Khan

"Our film is based in a certain milieu. This requires most songs in the movie to take the narrative forward. We collectively felt that we needed to communicate to the audience that the movie is an entertainer. So, we required a fun song where the characters could let loose in an alternate setting, where even the Patni and Woh could be together."



Mudassar Aziz

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates