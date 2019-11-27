Pati, Patni Aur Woh: Juno Chopra reshoots song in less than 24 hours

A week after the team of Pati Patni Aur Woh went back to the editing table to snip a dialogue that trivialised marital rape from the trailer, leading man Kartik Aaryan and producer Juno Chopra had to go back to the drawing board. mid-day has it that the duo, in a pre-emptive move, shot additional portions of the song, Dilbara ve, earlier this week.

The Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer is a modern-day rendition of the Sanjeev Kumar-led comedy by the same name. While the 1978 hit offered a comic take on infidelity, Chopra was certain that he had to be responsible for tackling the theme of an extra-marital affair. A source reveals, "After the recent developments, Juno was stronger in his resolve to be sensitive in his treatment of the film. Kartik and he decided to add a few scenes to Dilbara ve that shows him repenting the fact that he hurt the feelings of two women."

Chopra, who wrapped up the shoot of the track on Sunday, says, "When I saw the song at the edit table, I was sure that we needed to introduce the pain that Chintu Tyagi [Aaryan's character] was feeling. What he had done to the two women caused him anguish. The film has so much more than comedy; we needed to focus on the heart. So, in less than 24 hours, we turned the song around. Vijay Ganguly [choreographer] and Mani Kandan [cinematographer] changed the energy of the track."

