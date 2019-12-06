Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review: You know exactly how it will end

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

U/A; Comedy, Romance

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurana

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Rating:

In 1978, BR Chopra made a film about extra-marital relationships titled Pati Patni Aur Woh. It had a traditional housewife in the form of Vidya Sinha, a modern secretary in the form of Ranjeeta, and a charming and suave husband in the form of Sanjeev Kumar. Over four decades later, Mudassar Aziz attempts to tell the same story but giving it his own touches and twists.

The first one being shifting the tale of infidelity and infatuation to the small town of Nagpur as this seems to be the one idea filmmakers continue to harp on. Ayushmann Khurrana has truly inspired all the filmmakers and actors to explore and exploit the commercial prospects of the genre, and it also allows the makers to lace the narrative with sharp humour and crackling dialogues. The new love triangle is full of it, especially from Aparshakti Khurana, the best choice for the role of the best friend in today's time.

Ananya Panday has been in fine form this year, and Pati Patni Aur Woh gives her a role that she chews with delight, especially post-intermission. Panday offers a restrained performance as Tapasya, who feels the man she loves is trapped in an unhappy and unforgiving marriage. If Student of The Year 2 made her ham unapologetically, this comedy keeps her away from any sort of heavy lifting. Which brings us to Aaryan, who essays the central character.

Watch the trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh:

There's something about the roles he essays; he always has a frown on his face, is perpetually confused, and always ranting about what's happening in his life. Unlike the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films, here, there's real chaos and confusion in his life, he's torn between Patni and Woh, he has begun to get bored of his Biwi and wishes to spice up his banal life. And not to forget, continues to remember his ex-girlfriend, Neha. Aaryan has sharp timing and he knows how to make a gag work -- all he needs is to brush up his versatility.

Unlike the original, Aziz has stayed away from solemn treatment and added a palette of comical characters. The world he has created is reminiscent of the Aanand L Rai movies, and despite seeing a string of such films before, he manages to bring some freshness to a now stale material. But having said that, you know exactly how it will end.

Pati Patni Aur Woh oscillates between mirth and monotony, it's not as problematic as the trailers suggested it would, it's not anything you haven't seen before either. But given how the small-town humour has been guaranteeing big bucks at the box-office, who cares what's not good?

