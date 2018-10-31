Patralekhaa loves her quality time with Rajkummar Rao

bollywood

Patralekhaa took to her Instagram account to share photos of her holidaying with Rajkummar Rao in Goa

City Lights actress Patralekhaa says she loves spending "quality time" with actor and her boyfriend Rajkummar Rao away from their hectic lives in Mumbai. "Goa is very close to our hearts and we make it a point to visit ever so often. We even joke around saying it's like second home," Patralekhaa said in a statement. She shared pictures of her recent trip to Goa with beau Rajkummar on her Instagram.

"This time our Goa trip was unbelievably special because it truly did feel like home, thanks to Airbnb. We wanted to spend quality time doing things we love together, and disconnecting from our hectic lives in Mumbai," she added.

Rajkummar said it was "great to get away from the city and our day-to-day life".

"We both really appreciated being able to do our favourite things, from watching a film to enjoying a cup of coffee together, albeit in a stunning home, a hop skip and jump from the Mandovi River. I think some of my highlights from this trip would definitely be riding around town on a scooter and going kayaking for the first time ever! It was a memorable break being away from work," he added.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS