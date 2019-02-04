Patralekhaa: Need to increase dialogue around its emotional effects

Feb 04, 2019, 08:02 IST | Mohar Basu

As she kicks off a digital fundraiser for cancer patients today, Patralekhaa puts the focus on their psychological well-being

Patralekhaa: Need to increase dialogue around its emotional effects
Patralekhaa

While there has been increased awareness about the physical effects of cancer, battling the Big C is not without its share of emotional upheavals. On the occasion of World Cancer Day today, Patralekhaa, in association with The Wishing Factory, a not-for-profit organisation, hopes to steer the dialogue towards the emotional care that is needed for patients battling the disease. The actor, we hear, will kick off a digital campaign to create awareness about the ailment and will also raise funds for those affected.

A source reveals, "Patralekhaa will not only meet cancer patients today, but will also urge social media followers to donate for the cause." Talking to mid-day, the actor says, "Besides doing our bit for the cancer patients, I feel we should understand the physical and emotional repercussions [of battling cancer]. We need to increase conversation around the subject. Most of the stories that we get to hear or read are heart-wrenching. I feel active participation will work wonders."

Also read: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story will melt your heart

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

patralekharajkummar raobollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Did Kangana Ranaut really play fair?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK