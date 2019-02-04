Patralekhaa: Need to increase dialogue around its emotional effects

bollywood

As she kicks off a digital fundraiser for cancer patients today, Patralekhaa puts the focus on their psychological well-being

Patralekhaa

While there has been increased awareness about the physical effects of cancer, battling the Big C is not without its share of emotional upheavals. On the occasion of World Cancer Day today, Patralekhaa, in association with The Wishing Factory, a not-for-profit organisation, hopes to steer the dialogue towards the emotional care that is needed for patients battling the disease. The actor, we hear, will kick off a digital campaign to create awareness about the ailment and will also raise funds for those affected.

A source reveals, "Patralekhaa will not only meet cancer patients today, but will also urge social media followers to donate for the cause." Talking to mid-day, the actor says, "Besides doing our bit for the cancer patients, I feel we should understand the physical and emotional repercussions [of battling cancer]. We need to increase conversation around the subject. Most of the stories that we get to hear or read are heart-wrenching. I feel active participation will work wonders."

