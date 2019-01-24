Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story will melt your heart

bollywood

Patralekhaa shared her love story with Humans of Bombay, and the Citylights cast's tale is filled with cuteness

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa/picture courtesy: Humans of Bombay's Facebook

Rajkummar Rao, who was currently preparing for his next release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, opposite Sonam Kapoor, is in a live-in relationship with his long-term girlfriend Patralekhaa. The duo was last seen together in Citylights, and ever since their on-screen appearance, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been inseparable.

On January 24, Patralekhaa shared how she and Rajkummar Rao met each other, and how their love blossomed. Sharing her experience living with the man she loves, Patralekhaa shared it all with the Humans Of Bombay.

But did you know what was the first impression of the actor on his lady love? Her's what Patralekhaa shared: "I saw him for the first time on screen when I watched LSD. I thought that the weird guy he played in the film, was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later, that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, 'I'm going to marry her.' It was so ironic!"

Rajkummar Rao with Patralekhaa/picture courtesy: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram account

While shooting for Citylights, Patralekhaa was ll head over heels with Rajkummar. "And once we started working together' it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful' he'd bring everyone along with him like a tornado. He made sure that not only him, but everyone did their best, and I couldn't respect him any more than I did then!"

That's not just all! Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao also share some common interest that keep them going along for such a long time. "Slowly we started talking about work, our love for cinema, our passion, everything. I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other? We wouldn't officially go on dates, but we'd go for long drives, movies, or even sit at home and eat our hearts out. We'd even accompany each other for auditions – silently seeping in support. It's all we needed that understanding."

"He’d often go out of his way for me. Once, he was running late to see me, so he stopped the cab near the airport and ran all the way to Juhu! Not only that but when we were earning very little, he surprised me with my favourite bag, which was ridiculously expensive! Years later, when we were in London, someone stole it! I remember calling him, sobbing, while he tried to calm me down. For me, the bag was all about the memories - he had bought it for me when he didn't have much. That meant so much to me! Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me. These little things make me realise how lucky I am to have him."

And the best part is, he never stops making me feel as though he's the lucky one. Isn't that

On the work front, Patralekhaa was last seen opposite Abhay Deol in Nanu Ki Jaanu, which released in 2018.

