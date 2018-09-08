Patralekhaa to play Bengali girl in Pradeep Sarkar's film

bollywood

Patralekhaa

"City Lights" actress Patralekhaa is excited about playing a Bengali girl in "Arranged Marriage", a short film directed by Pradeep Sarkar as part of an anthology.

"I am doing this short film for a bigger picture, which has got four stories. 't's an anthology film with Pradeep Sarkar. I am playing the role of a Bengali girl in the movie, which is set in Kolkata," Patralekhaa told IANS.

The film will also be shot in Kolkata. "We will start shooting it this month-end, and it's a 10-15 days' shoot," the actress added.

Meanwhile, Sarkar's forthcoming movie is "Helicopter Eela", which features Kajol in the lead role as an aspiring singer and single mother.

