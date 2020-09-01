Patralekhaa's quirky 'Rasode mein kaun tha' birthday wish for Rajkummar Rao

Patralekhaa had a quirky birthday wish for beau Rajkummar Rao, who turned 36 on Monday. She used the viral 'Rasode mein kaun tha?' meme to wish him. "Happy birthday to the golden boy with a beautiful heart. Thank you for telling me 'Rasode mein kaun tha?'" The dialogue from the TV show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, went viral recently after musician Yashraj Mukhate recreated it in a video.

The viral rap video created by engineer-turned-musician Yashraj Mukhate features a TV show dialogue (Saath Nibhana Saathiya) turned into a song. The scene, recreated in the video, has Kokilaben (Rupal Patel), Gopi Bahu (Giaa Manek) and Rashi bahu (Richa Hasabnis) engaged in a heated discussion over an empty cooker on a gas stove. The popular TV show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' went off the air in 2017.

As Rajkummar Rao celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday, scores of Bollywood celebs and his friends from the industry extended warm wishes on social media to make the day special. On the work front, Rajkummar was last seen in Made In China. He will be next seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in Hansal Mehta's comedy drama Chhalaang. He is also a part of Ludo, Roohi Afzana and Badhaai Do. Rao will also be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel, The White Tiger.

