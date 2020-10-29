Pavitra Punia wants to ask Katrina Kaif- 'Why didn't you learn acting?'

Pavitra Punia, who's one of the contestants on the reality show Bigg Boss 14, recently had an honest and unabashed interview and when she was asked about the one question she would like to ask Katrina Kaif, she didn't mince her words and was at her candid best.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when asked about the same, she said- "Why didn't you learn acting?" The next name on the list was that of Shehnaaz Gill and this is what she had to say, "Why do you overact?" And then came actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh's name and she replied, "How do you sing so beautifully?"

The actor is also known for shows like Naagin, Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto and Love You Zindagi. Coming to Kaif, it will be interesting to see if she responds to her question or not.

During the initial stages of her career, when she was raw as an artist and learning the ropes, she was described as the lucky mascot by actors and filmmakers. And why not? In a span of just two years (2007-2009), she had eight massive money-spinners that only cemented her clout in Bollywood. It all started with Namastey London and continued with films like Apne, Partner, Welcome, Race, Singh Is Kinng, New York, and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

Owning to such staggering success, she became one of the most bankable stars and one of the highest paid actors in the industry. That's not all, her repertoire also boasts off blockbusters like Raajneeti, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, and Tiger Zinda Hai. Then came impressive performances in songs like Kamli (Dhoom 3), Ishq Shava (Jan Tak Hai Jaan), Pashmina (Fitoor), Chikni Chameli (Agneepath), and more recently, Swag Se Swagat (Tiger Zinda Hai). Kaif is now all set to be India's first female Superhero in Ali Abbas Zafar's massively ambitious project.

