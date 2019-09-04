Pay Rs 1 for water at these ATMs in Mumbai

Citizens and tourists can get water at Rs 1 per litre in high-footfall areas in the city, starting December. The BMC had announced 'any time water' for the city in its budget earlier this year. The water department has started working on the modalities to rope in contractors for water ATMs. Additional Municipal Commissioner Praveen Darade said the plan was likely to be executed from December with water ATMs at beaches, gardens and other high-footfall areas.

The water ATMs will dispense filtered water, officials said. The machines will be provided a water supply connection and the BMC claims to give out water that is of the packaged bottled water quality.

"Where the working population often prefers bottled water, they can fill their own bottles at the water ATMs. Taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers too can avail this 24*7 service," a civic officer said. The move, Darade said, "will not just help save money but also reduce plastic pollution."

