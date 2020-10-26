Mumbai: Payal Ghosh who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape joins Athawale's party

Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, joined the Republican Party of India (Athawale) on Monday.

She joined the party in the presence of party chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale.

The actor was appointed vice president of the women's wing of the party.

Athawale said the entry of the actor and others into the party would strengthen it.

He also claimed Kashyap would be arrested soon. The filmmaker has continuously denied the allegations levelled by the actor.

"I told her RPI(A) is Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's party. It helps all sections of society, be it Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, villagers, slum dwellers. The RPI will get a good face if you join the party. After I discussed this with her, she was ready to join the party," Athawale said.

The actor said she joined RPI(A) to do something for the country and thanked Athawale for supporting her in her fight against Kashyap.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever