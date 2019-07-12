Payal Rohatgi blasts Mumbai cops for 'blocking' her on Twitter

bollywood

Payal Rohatgi alleged Thursday that Mumbai Police had blocked her on Twitter, prompting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta Fadnavis

Payal Rohatgi/picture courtesy: Payal Rohatgi's Instagram account

The police said they do not "restrict interaction with any citizen" and their technical team was investigating the matter. "Why has @MumbaiPolice blocked me?" Rohatgi tweeted, accusing the police of "biased behaviour", and tagging the office of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and also his wife Amruta Fadnavis.

She also posted a screenshot of the Mumbai Police's account which showed her Twitter account as blocked. Amruta Fadnavis tweeted from her handle @fadnavis_amruta, "A citizen expressing personal views (not intending to hurt religious sentiments) on social media - should not be blocked by public entities/organizations. Request @MumbaiPolice to look into the issue of @Payal_Rohatgi"

Sangram Singh has also tweeted: "Dear @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice ji for all forces every citizen should be same as I was part of @DelhiPolice earlier, our duty is people’s service to solve their problems not block their accounts etc, May be it happened by mistake, plz resolve this matter. @HMOIndia [sic]"

In reply, the police said, "Ma'am, Mumbai police has always stood for all citizens alike. Miss @Payal_Rohatgi s account is open for access & as a policy and practice, we never restrict interaction with any Mumbaikar. Our technical team is investigating any discrepancy."

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis also replied to the Mumbai Police mentioning: "A citizen expressing personal views (not intending to hurt religious sentiments)on social media - should not be blocked by public entities/organisations. Request @MumbaiPolice to look into the issue of @Payal_Rohatgi [sic]"

