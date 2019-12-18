Payal Rohatgi granted bail in the objectionable content case

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A local court here on Tuesday granted bail to actress Payal Rohtagi, who was booked by Bundi Police under the IT Act for allegedly posting objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the Gandhi family on social media.

"The court gave relief to Payal. There was no such offense in which she can be kept in jail. Freedom of speech is available to every citizen. She got bail on Rs 50,000 bond and two surety of Rs 25,000 each," Bhupendra Singh, Rohtagi's lawyer told reporters here.

The actress was detained by Bundi police, on December 15, for allegedly posting objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family and was later sent to eight-day judicial custody by a local court. Earlier in December, a notice was served to Rohatgi for allegedly posting an objectionable video.

She posted the news about being granted bail on her Instagram account too, take a look:

The complaint in this regard was filed by Rajasthan Youth Congress general secretary Charmesh Sharma in October at Bundi Sadar police station, following which the police registered a case under 66 and 67 of the IT Act.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates