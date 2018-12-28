PBL: Tanongsak, Rituparna guide North Eastern Warriors to first win

other-sports

Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk and Rituparna Das won key singles matches to help North Eastern Warriors beat Mumbai Rockets for their first win of the fourth edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL), here yesterday."

The North Eastern Warriors, who had lost their opening tie against Ahmedabad Smash Masters 1-4, needed a win to get their campaign on track and they sealed the win by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead.

It was the mixed doubles combination of Liao Min Chun and Kim Ha Na which got them rolling. Liao and Kim gave little opportunity to Kim Gi Jung and Pia Zebadiah of putting up a fight with a perfect game plan to win 15-6, 15-13.

This meant that a lot depended on whether Tanongsak could upset Rockets' trump Anders Antonsen to put his team on the road to victory. Tanongsak broke the Dane's defence to win 15-9, 10-15, 15-11.

Former national champion Rituparna then wrapped up the tie for North Eastern Warriors but not before Shreyanshi Pardeshi gave her a scare. Das won 12-15, 15-10, 15-12 and give her team an unassailable 3-0 lead in the tie.

