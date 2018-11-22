PDP, NC, Congress likely to join hands for new government

international

M Y Tarigami meets NC vice-president Omar Abdullah to discuss the feasibility of forming a new government by extending support to PDP

People attend the funeral of four militants who were killed during an encounter with the Army, in Shopian district, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday saw a flurry of political activities, including several meetings among leaders of the PDP, NC and Congress, aimed at cobbling up an alliance to form a new government in the state.

Veteran CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami met National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah to discuss the feasibility of forming a new government by extending support to the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), said a source privy to the development. The source said the NC is willing to extend support to the PDP for forming government for now, but wants early dissolution of the Assembly, kept in suspended animation since imposition of Governor's Rule on June 19, and eventually an election.

"The aim is to pave way for fresh polls in the state so that an elected government takes charge and the political uncertainty is put to an end," the source said. He said the developments so far have been moving in the direction of possible formation of a new government in the state. A senior Congress leader said his party, in principle, supports any alliance that will "keep communal forces" at bay.

"We have been working for a grand alliance at the national level and there is no reason why we oppose any such move in the state as the aim is to keep communal forces out," said the leader.

Parties joining hands at Pak's behest: BJP

BJP leader and ex-J&K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta said PDP, Cong and NC were joining hands to form a government at Pakistan's behest. Speaking at a press meet, Gupta said, "These parties are joining hands at Pakistan's directions to keep the BJP away."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever