PDP to boycott local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir

The People's Democratic Party on Monday said it will not contest the upcoming municipal and panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir and asked the government to review its decision to hold elections amid an atmosphere of insecurity.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said there was a sense of insecurity among the people of the state with the "sword of Article 35A dangling on our heads". She said the party had unanimously decided to stay away from the electoral exercise.

"The party urges the government to review its decision to hold local body elections at this time against the will of the people, and instead focus on confidence-building measures," the former Chief Minister told reporters here.

