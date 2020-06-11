Pearl V Puri on Naagin 3 co-star Karishma Tanna: She has never let me feel alone

Pearl V Puri became a household name after his stint in the hugely popular supernatural TV series Naagin 3. The dashing actor was also seen in soaps like Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha, and Bepanah Pyaar, among others.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Pearl V Puri opened up about his life in the city of dreams and working in the television industry. He also spoke about his Naagin 3 co-star Karishma Tanna, and how she was always there for him. He said, "Karishma Tanna is one of those friends who has never let me feel alone in this city. She has played a very important role in taking care of me. She has always been there for me, she is still there and mera bahut saath diya hai."



Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri in Naagin 3

He further said that besides Tanna, he has many other friends, too, who have treated him like family. "I feel when you are good to people you find good people too. Staying alone is very difficult, so you need people to rely on and feel that someone is there for you," Pearl said.

Speaking about 'naagins', Pearl V Puri had said in an interview with mid-day, "I've not seen a naagin in real life. But, I have experienced paranormal activities as a child. When I was seven, I sensed ghosts around me. Everything exists, it's all about what you believe in. I believe naagins exist. If one believes there is God, then there must be a devil too."

