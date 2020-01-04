People chose you to work, not abuse Opposition, Congress tells BJP

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: The Congress told Amit Shah on Friday that NDA constituents and chief ministers of the BJP were not accepting the CAA but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he continued to abuse the Opposition.

"Amit Shahji, Modiji and you have been made by the public to work as prime minister and home minister and not abuse the Opposition leaders. Your allies are not accepting the divisive CAA, your own CMs are not accepting the CAA. Should we send you a Hindi translation," Congress's Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

He tagged a news report that said Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal wasn't ready to accept the CAA in his state. "Mr PM, Stop fooling India! Your own CM is openly opposing CAA. Will you now declare him 'anti national'? I challenge you to dismiss him before criticising the Opposition," he tweeted. Sonowal had tweeted, saying, "As a son of Assam, I will never settle foreigners in my state. This Sarbananda Sonowal will never allow this...."

Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has written to his counterparts in 11 states on the need to save secularism and democracy. In the letter sent to CMs, including Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, he said, "Apprehensions have arisen among large sections of our society consequent to CAA. The need of the hour is unity among all Indians who wish to protect and preserve our cherished values of democracy and secularism, he said.

Rescue Sikhs: India to Pak after attack at Nankana Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday expressed concern over reports of mob attack on the Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan. Singh appealed to Pakistan PM Imran Khan to ensure the devotees stranded at the historic gurdwara are rescued, while SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal urged PM Narendra Modi to take up the issue with his Pakistani counterpart.

