People found a different Arbaaz Khan on Pinch, says the actor

Foraying into the digital space, Arbaaz Khan on how his web outings have changed audience perception

Arbaaz Khan

At 51, Arbaaz Khan is busier than ever. While Dabangg 3 sees him take on the dual role of actor and producer, he is also juggling a celebrity talk show, Pinch, and the Zee5 web series, Poison. But Khan is far from being overwhelmed by the diverse projects on his plate; if anything, he is glad that the varied nature of his endeavours has him tapping into different facets of his personality. "People found a different Arbaaz Khan on Pinch. It added dimensions to my personality, which was necessary. So far, I have mostly done no-nonsense roles, and that is how people perceived me. But, with this show, viewers saw an affable and humorous side to me," reasons Khan.

The actor is equally optimistic about the Riya Sen-starrer Poison, which sees him essay the role of a drug-lord from Goa. "Initially, I was offered another role in the show. However, that did not work out. The makers then narrated the character of Antonio Varghese, and I thought I could pull it off. For me, screen time does not matter; the character does."

The crime thriller marks his web debut in the fiction genre. He reasons that the move of Bollywood stars joining the digital bandwagon, was a long time coming since the platform is only set to grow in the near future. "Look at the kind of series the West is producing. The anticipation for a Games Of Thrones is insane. The digital medium is the future. I personally binge-watch so many shows. I recently watched Delhi Crime and was blown away by the performances. I called up Vipul [Shah] and asked him to give my compliments to Shefali Shah. Saif [Ali Khan] too was amazing in Sacred Games."

