People want someone who will deliver, Supriya Sule's jibe at state government

As counting for the state assembly polls continued on Thursday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule said she appreciates the trust and faith of people.

"I express absolute gratitude to people of Maharashtra for showing this faith in us," Sule said. The NCP so far has replaced ally Congress in the third position thanks to its strong performance in western Maharashtra.

It is also leading in the prestigious bypoll to Satara Lok Sabha seat, where its candidate Shriniwas Patil is ahead of BJP's Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji. Bhosale had left the NCP and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month.

Talking about the issues that need to be addressed, Sule took a jibe at the government.

She said, "Today, the country is stressing about economy, unemployment, price rise, farmers' issue being big challenges. Core issues are being left out."

She said "current results clearly tell you that people want somebody who will deliver superior results."

BJP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Pankaja Munde on Thursday accepted her defeat from Parli assembly seat at the hands of her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.

The result of the Parli seat has not been declared yet, but Pankaja was trailing behind Dhananjay Munde by almost 30,000 votes.

(With inputs from ANI)

