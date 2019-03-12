Period regulation, bearable pregnancy: How Yoga helps a woman

health-fitness

Yoga can be the ultimate support to balance the difficulties and make the most of health for women

Yoga is a journey of the self, through the self, to the self – The Bhagwad Gita Since ages, Yoga has been proven as the rightful convergence of the psychological learning and physical fitness. The idea that one can come in control of one's self in a 24x68 inch mat is amazing in itself. And although it might feel mystical to a lot of people, the careful indulgence of the physical postures with controlled breath and aligned dedication – one can take control of their self!

Sharmilee Agarwal Kapur, Founder- Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre says, "While Yoga is beneficial for everyone who does it – for women it holds a special significance. Due to physiological changes during the puberty, hormonal imbalances with pregnancy, reproductive health issues and menopause – a woman’s body goes through a lot. Yoga can be the ultimate support to balance the difficulties and make the most of health for women."

Supports physiological changes

As the girls start hitting the age 14 (sometimes before), they experience bodily changes and development. This happens with a lot of hormonal and emotional developments in the body. It can be depressing for the teenaged women to bear the new physical changes, pain and emotions. Yoga helps balance the hormones, build up strength, agility and flexibility in the body to aid better living. It helps the teenagers learn about their physicality, accept their being and control their emotions well.

Regulates the periods

From shaping the body, balancing hormones to attaining the best of reproductive health, some yogic poses are specially designed for women. These yoga asanas are great for period regulation, strength in the pubic muscles and control the Pre-menstrual symptoms. With a regular yoga lifestyle, one can experience regulated period intervals, good flow of blood and strength in the body.

P.S. PMS attributes like mood swings, anxiety, menstrual cramps etc can be controlled too.

Makes pregnancy bearable

Pregnancy can break havoc on the woman body. The conception of motherhood brings new feelings, physical health problems and emotional turmoil. Yoga can be a savior during the pregnancy time to help combat the unwanted feelings, flush out the body toxins, balance the hormones, cure the physical pain and make labor process bearable. It helps cut down the physical ailments and make the muscles strong to carry on pregnancy strongly for women. Yoga poses like Padmasana, Yogic Squats, Balasana, Sukhasana, etc are great for bringing flexibility for pregnant women. Eases the pre-menopausal and post-menopausal life. Pre-menopause is the dreaded stage of life for women and lasts for an average of 2 years. Women experience uncontrolled blood flow, unregulated period cycles and a whole lot of symptoms like mood swings, anxiety, depression, suppressed appetite etc. Yoga can be of great help to control the blast of emotions inside and manage the estrogen levels for better health. It can aid in better period cycles and manage stress too.

