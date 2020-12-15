Nidhi Singh on working with Sumeet Vyas: Since we are friends off-camera, our comfort level is different

After Wakaalat From Home on Amazon Prime Video, web world's favourite couple Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh have reunited for the political thriller, Dark7White. The Sattwik Mohanty-directed venture revolves around the assassination of promising CM candidate Yudhveer Singh Rathore, essayed by Vyas, and his seven friends. Singh, who plays Vyas's wife Daisy, has a "small but pivotal" role.

"Daisy is an introverted, shy girl who has nothing to do with politics, except that her father is the CM and she is in love with Yudhveer," says the actor. Her effortless chemistry with Vyas has been for all to see since their Permanent Roommates days. She attributes it to her deep friendship with the actor. "Since we are friends off-camera, our comfort level is different. When the camera rolls, we easily become the characters we are playing." Shot in the new normal, the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 project was wrapped up in 20 days. "I still can't believe that [we wrapped it up so soon]. More than the actors, the crew roughed it out and worked non-stop without much sleep. They didn't have the budget or the luxury to shoot in leisure."



Nidhi Singh

Next in the pipeline is the second season of Apharan, led by Arunoday Singh. The series was to go on floors earlier in the year, but was deferred due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. "There was too much back-and-forth with respect to the shooting dates even before the lockdown happened. Given the nature of the series, it requires a proper set-up," says Singh, who has already done her look test.

