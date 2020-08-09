Sumeet Vyas: Dark7White will see me do things that politicians shouldn't do, but do anyway

Sumeet Vyas is set to return to the sets with the political thriller, Dark7White. "While it is a thriller, it explores human behaviour, especially, the way it is now [amid the pandemic]," says the actor, who will play the character of Yudhveer Singh in the Zee5 and ALTBalaji's series.

Dark7White revolves around seven friends with high-profile jobs. They become pawns to a mastermind, who is one among them. Without divulging much, Vyas says, "The show will see me do things that politicians shouldn't do, but do anyway. It normalises deceit, showcasing it as something that's crucial to fulfilling ambition."

Vyas's character is seen climbing the political ladder, and even being nominated as a CM candidate. Ask him how he plans to get into the skin of the character in the Sattwik Mohanty directorial, and he says, he "follows the script". "It all starts with the script. I do my homework based on that, which includes the kind of people I need to learn about." This is Vyas's second project with Ekta Kapoor after The Verdict: State vs Nanavati.

