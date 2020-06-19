Peru's COVID-19 cases overtake Italy's

The number of novel Coronavirus infections in Peru surpassed that of Italy, one of worst affected countries in the world, reported Reuters on Thursday. Peru has recorded a total of 2,40,908 COVID-19 cases with 3,752 new infections on Wednesday, while Italy's stands at 2,37,828. In Latin America, Peru has the second highest number of cases after Brazil, which has logged 9,60,309 cases so far. It now has the seventh highest infections worldwide.

Even though Peru's government imposed strict lockdown measures early in March, the cases rose exponentially in May, when the daily day cases peaked at over 8,000, reported Reuters. As many as 7,257 Peruvians have died of COVID-19. With cases still on the rise, Peru has extended the lockdown until June 30. The Americas have reported nearly half of the global infections at 4,171,041. Globally, the respiratory disease has infected 8,467,178 and killed 4,51,954.

SA to reopen theatres, hotels

Meanwhile, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced further easing of the lockdown by allowing casinos, theatres, cinemas, salons, hotels and non-contact sports to reopen soon. The country has so far reported 80,412 COVID-19 infections and 1,674 deaths. Ramaphosa said the government has considered the huge economic impact and joblessness the prohibition is causing, especially to women employed in the personal care sector and those employed in the entertainment and hospitality industries.

He said the lifting of restrictions would include restaurants for sit down meals.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever