Petrol, diesel prices witness hike on Sunday

In Kolkata, diesel is retailing at a price of Rs 72.16 per litre while in Chennai the fuel is being sold at Rs 73.23 per litre

Fuel prices witnessed a hike on Sunday with petrol being sold at Rs 77.78 per litre in Delhi and at Rs 85.20 per litre in Mumbai, as per the data provided by the Indian Oil Corporation. The cost of petrol in Kolkata now is Rs 80.71 per litre, while it is retailing at a price of Rs 80.80 per litre in Chennai.

The hike was not limited to petrol alone as diesel prices also saw an all-time-high record price in the national capital. In Delhi, the diesel prices have been increased to Rs 69.32 per litre, while the fuel can be purchased at Rs 73.01 per litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, diesel is retailing at a price of Rs 72.16 per litre while in Chennai the fuel is being sold at Rs 73.23 per litre.

