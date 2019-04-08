PG medical aspirants start social media campaign against reservation

national

Medical aspirants have started a social media campaign against over 50 per cent reservation in the admission process. With hashtags #murderofmerit and #doctoryoudeserve, medical aspirants and their parents are standing strong against the newly introduced Maratha and EWS (Economically Weaker Section) reservation policies, while post graduation (PG) admissions remain on hold.

Angry students also held a protest at J J Hospital on Friday. Due to additional 26 per cent reservation – 16 per cent for Maratha and 10 per cent for EWS – there are only 22 seats for open category students in government colleges across Maharashtra for PG in surgery. The situation is worse in other branches of specialisation such as 16 for gynaecology, 11 for dentistry, 8 for radiology, 7 for Ophthalmology and 3 each for dermatology and psychiatry.

Candidates and their parents said this situation is denying meritorious students their right to study in the field of their choice as already there are very few PG medical seats in Maharashtra. A number of parents have moved court against the reservation and have also threatened to boycott voting for upcoming elections.

"There is nothing against a specific community or reservation... But an important point to be noted here is that if medical education is not based on merit then what kind of doctors is this system going to produce?" questioned Sudha Shenoy, a parent. Another parent, Dr. Aparna Randive, said, "...If all seats are going under reservation then should open category students stop dreaming of being a doctor even after merit?"

