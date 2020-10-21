Philanthropists like Dr. Jitendra Yadav are the reason humanity still exists

In times when humanity is taking the back seat in this fast pacing society, people like Dr. Jitendra Yadav are truly a blessing for the world and their selfless service is the reason behind many smiles. His drive to do something good for the society and to make a better tomorrow for the future generation, put him in the forefront of several movements in the fields of education and politics, that has so far uplifted thousands of people's lives.

The educationalist and a politician, Dr. Yadav knows no stopping when it comes to the philanthropic work he does for his fellow beings. His generous and altruistic behaviour has been inspired by his 'constant source of motivation', his father Shri Babu Singh Yadav, who was a 'Great Academician'. In his words, "Whatever I know, I learnt it from watching each and every action of my father. I am just a follower of his deeds."

A well known educator and a scholar, Dr. Yadav is also contributing in medical education in India and to ensure the quality education, he is heading many Medical schools as a Chairman/Secretary of many ace Institutions; including – Major S.D. Singh Medical College & Hospital, Bewar, Major S.D. Singh P.G. Ayurvedic Medical Col-lege & Hospital, Fatehgarh – Farrukhabad, Major S.D. Singh Ayurvedic Nursing & Pharmacy College, Fatehgarh – Farrukhabad, among many others.

Apart from these, the academic enthusiast in him doesn't let him take a break from the studies. When he is not doing his philanthropist work on the streets of India, Dr Yadav watches over his other educational institutions as a Chair-man/Secretary– Saimeer Degree College, Chhibramau- Kannauj, Saimeer Law College, Chhibramau- Kannauj, Saimeer College of Pharmacy, Chhibramau- Kannauj, Saimeer College of Polytechnic, Chhibramau- Kannauj and Krishna Devi Girls Degree College, Awas-Vikas, Farrukhabad, and the count is still on.

To reach to the masses, Dr. Yadav also runs a national newspaper, 'Samriddhi News'. This Hindi daily helps him to connect to the far barren lands of India and make the voice of the locals heard on the national level.

As Dr. Yadav knows the true India lives in farms, he also worked with Government of India as a former advisor to Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, to provide Indian farmers quality fertilizers on lesser price. He has also been President of Student's Council at N.K.P. Salve Institute of Medical Science and at Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Nagpur. Apart from marveling at other things, the multi-faceted man, Dr. Jitendra is also serving as a member of the Indian Medical Association.

Elevating his position and gracing his Excellency among his contemporaries, he was invited by GOI to represent India in 2013's BRICS Conference held in Durban, South Africa, as a part of Indian delegation under the esteemed leadership of former Prime Minister, Mr. Manmohan Singh.

Recognising his par excellence and brilliance, many reputed organizations like the Stardust publication have bestowed numerous awards upon him, including 'the Stardust Achievers Award' 2017 in Dubai, 'Stardust Global Achievers Award' 2018 in London, 'Society Achievers Award' 2018 in Mumbai and 'Gomti Gaurav Award' in Lucknow.

The philanthropist at heart, Dr. Jitendra under his pioneering organisation, Social Front also works towards rehabilitation of fire victims, organise free medical camps in flooded areas of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states, arrange for marriage of girls coming from poor families and also arrange water supply to draught-affected areas. Highly decorated yet humble human being, Dr Jitendra Yadav is a living example of how life live for others is worth a million rather than living for oneself.

