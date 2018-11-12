Photo: Kareena Kapoor is a shiny disco ball in this mirror glass outfit

bollywood-fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan was the cynosure of all eyes as she bagged the style icon gong from the state's tourism department

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a style diva, and there are multiple photos and videos of the actress that proves she is a fashionista in every sense. Her latest Diwali outings at Karan Johar, Abu Jani and Shah Rukh Khan's home exude royalty.

Kareena recently stepped out in a mirror dress looking like a shiny disco ball at an awards event in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. She was the cynosure of all eyes as she bagged the style icon gong from the state's tourism department. Telugu star Samantha Akkineni was also honoured.

Take a look at the actress' mirror glass dress here:

View this post on Instagram Thank you Amaravati for the love âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) onNov 10, 2018 at 7:10am PST

View this post on Instagram Slaying it #kareenakapoorkhan #socialmediasummitandawards A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) onNov 10, 2018 at 6:00am PST

Here are some other photos of the Bollywood diva from her various Diwali outings and parties:

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) onNov 7, 2018 at 8:35am PST

View this post on Instagram Slaying it ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) onNov 6, 2018 at 8:07am PST

View this post on Instagram With my most favorite my bebo Happy Diwali everyone ðÂÂÂ¥°ðÂÂÂ¥°ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#kareenakapoorkhan A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) onNov 5, 2018 at 11:32am PST

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) onNov 3, 2018 at 11:01am PDT

On the professional front, she was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding. She has now been taken on-board by filmmaker-friend Karan Johar for his directorial venture, Takht starring an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor. She will also be seen in Good News with Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh is produced by Karan's Dharma Productions.

Not just this, walking on friend Johar's footsteps, Kareena, too has turned into a Radio Jockey for a renowned radio station.

