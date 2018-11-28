Photo: Shah Rukh receives a kiss from AbRam, Gauri Khan's reaction is cuter

bollywood

Gauri Khan's latest Instagram post featuring Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam is nothing but cute!

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/gaurikhan.

To brighten up one's Wednesday morning, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of actor-husband Shah Rukh Khan with their little one, AbRam Khan. The photo has both father and son twinning in their fluffy black leather jackets and a monkey cap.

What makes Gauri Khan's post endearing in the picture, you ask? It's AbRam going on his toes to give a sweet peck on his father's forehead. Shah Rukh Khan is seen wearing a peaceful smile on his face as the little one expresses his love for his daddy. Sharing the picture, Gauri Khan posted saying, "Can we just declare them the 'sweetest' couple in the world. #lovegoals #kissonforehead [sic]."

What catches our attention is that the picture is coincidently similar to one of Shah Rukh Khan's Zero posters where the actor is seen kissing Anushka Sharma's forehead.

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam are one of the cutest father-son duos in Bollywood. Whenever they are snapped together, their fans go into a frenzy.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for his upcoming film Zero starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The movie is helmed by Aanand L Rai and the trailer of the same already has broken all records of views on YouTube. Zero is slated to release on December 21, 2018.

