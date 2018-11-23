Zero Mere Naam Tu Song: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma define love in purest form

music

The first song from Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, titled, Mere Naam Tu has been released. It features SRK and Anushka Sharma in it

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a still from the song: Picture Courtesy: YouTube.

On Friday morning, while Shah Rukh Khan was in an interaction with his character Bauua Singh on Twitter, it was then that he announced the release of the song, Mere Naam Tu. The song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma defines love in the purest form. Mere Naam Tu has SRK doing what he does the best - romance! His character Bauua is seen trying to impress Anushka's character Aafia.

Kya baat hai @BauuaSingh bhai! Ye thoda sa bad hai, thoda sa mad hai, par apni lady ke liye ekdum best lad hai! Zara iss par bhi nazar daal lo Aafia, @AnushkaSharma yeh itna bura bhi nahi hai. #MereNaamTu https://t.co/K5FvuDKFMf @aanandlrai @AjayAtulOnline @Irshad_Kamil @TSeries https://t.co/c82A7XTPkn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 23, 2018

Watch the song here:

Crooned by Abhay Jodhapurkar, penned by Irshad Kamil, and music by Ajay-Atul, Mere Naam Tu is a song that depicts the colour of love.Born to a wealthy family and raised in an environment of affluence and indulgence, Bauua was never failed by Meerut or its people. But when he meets two women (Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma), his experiences with them take him on a journey to complete his 'incompleteness' and broaden his horizons to find a purpose he never knew he had.

Aanand L Rai is known for his colorful depictions onscreen, is all set to present a visual treat that highlights the adorable chemistry between the couple. Talking about the song, Aanand L Rai says," Mere Naam Tu is not just a romantic track; it has a magical quality of it, as we have attempted to celebrate the imperfections of everyone and feature a romance between two equal individuals. This was the first song shot for the film hence, most difficult as well. However, the video has turned out to be so beautiful that it will make you fall in love."

The Aanand L Rai directorial is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated and eagerly awaited films of the year. Showcasing Shah Rukh Khan in a never seen before avatar, Zero has got cinema lovers across quarters excited. Zero presents the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Set against the backdrop of Meerut, Zero presents a unique as well as rooted story.

Bringing back the super hit trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, 'Zero' offers interesting performances with an unconventional storyline. Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

