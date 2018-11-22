Suhana Khan joins dad SRK to tease Aanand L. Rai as he binge eats samosas!

bollywood

In a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Zero released by Red Chillies, one can see Shah Rukh Khan along with daughter Suhana Khan pulling director Aanand L Rai's leg

Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan. Picture Courtesy: YouTube.

With exactly one month left for the release of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starrer Zero to hit the big screens, the makers have released an interesting behind-the-scenes video. The video has an interesting secret revealed of the captain of the ship, film's director Aanand L. Rai, which got him conscious. Rai is fond of samosas and this is quite evident from the footage, and taking advantage of this is superstar Shah Rukh Khan! He is joined by the entire crew along with his daughter Suhana Khan, who accompanied her father on the sets of Zero.

Red Chillies shared the video on social media saying, "Ab se theek ek mahina reh gaya hai inki dukaan ke bane meethe ko, aap ki zubaan tak pahunchne mein :) 21st December Zero release Har Har Mahadev! #1MonthToZERO [sic]."

The video has Aanand L Rai binge-eating samosas every now and then. The director's face immediately drops down whenever he is unable to find any samosas to eat. In fact, Anand is also seen saying 'Mujhe Mera Samosa wapis Karo' [Please return my samosa] when he doesn't get one. Shah Rukh Khan, who creates a happy atmosphere on sets, kept pulling his director's leg. To the extent, that he created a placard, which had Aanand L Rai's photo with a samosa.

Also, the special song from the film featuring both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan is set to release on November 23. The teaser of the song was released during Eid, and was loved by the masses. Shah Rukh Khan plays a vertically challenged character named Bauua Singh. The film also features an alcoholic Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, who plays a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy.

The Aanand L Rai directorial will hit the marquee on December 21, 2018.

