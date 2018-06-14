Zero teaser: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan look endearing as they dance together

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans with Eidi in the form of Zero's teaser, which also has Salman Khan in it

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Zero's teaser. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan surprised everyone by releasing the most-anticipated teaser of his film, Zero. The teaser has Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan doing their crazy antics, needless to say, they look so endearing. Salman plays a cameo in the Aanand L Rai film. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, wherein, Shah Rukh plays a vertically challenged person.

The highlight of the teaser is two megastars in one frame – Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan dancing cutely in a boxing ring. The teaser won't let you blink your eyes and will leave a wide smile on your faces. Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share Zero's teaser, which is his Eidi for his fans. He wrote, "Yeh lo..yeh lo @aanandlrai ki taraf se...Iss baar Eid Ka Meetha bahut Tez hai. To everyone from me and the whole team of Zero...Eid Mubarak. Love u all & hope u like it. #ZeroCelebratesEid (sic)."

Yeh lo..yeh lo @aanandlrai ki taraf se...Iss baar Eid Ka Meetha bahut Tez hai. To everyone from me and the whole team of Zero...Eid Mubarak. Love u all & hope u like it. #ZeroCelebratesEid https://t.co/fgynMfTjTX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2018



Watch the teaser here:



Shah Rukh had earlier done a cameo in Salman Khan's Tubelight, wherein, he played the magician's character. A perfect Eidi, we say!

Zero marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Aanand L Rai. The film further reunites the Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif. The 52-year-old actor will be seen essaying the character of a dwarf in this film. The principal shoot of Zero is on-going and everyone is having a great time making this one of a kind film which is touted to melt your hearts.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring Zero, produced by Gauri Khan, which is all set to release by December 21st, 2018.

