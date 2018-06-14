Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Zero, Loveratri - It's Salman Khan all over

Far from an overdose of Salman Khan, fans are rejoicing about seeing him here, there and everywhere!

Bobby Deol

The teaser of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phirr Se starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be attached with Race 3. The film will mark the return of Deol trio - Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol - on the silver screen after 5 years. The makers released its first look on Twitter today.

The poster showed the trio huddled up together looking like in the middle of pulling a prank.

Meanwhile, the first look of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero and Aayush Sharma's Loveratri are also being attached to Race 3. Sallu has done a cameo in Zero as well as in YPD.

Salman has even done the voiceover for the teaser of Loveratri, the launchpad of brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The teaser will have Sallu provide an insight into the storyline and introduce the characters.

Far from an overdose of Salman Khan, fans are rejoicing about seeing him here, there and everywhere!

Also Read: Salman Khan follows only 3 accounts on Instagram and these are the lucky ones!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates