Photographer Tapan Sheth Does His Bit To Conserve The Nature And Wildlife In India

While photography is one of the most promising careers in today’s time, there are many categories under photography that are challenging. Nature and wildlife are one such category that is tough but is worth pursuing a career in. Photographers need to capture several clicks as wildlife photography is dynamic. Animals make movements like blinking their eyes, turning their heads and so on. The most important thing every for every photographer is to be extremely active and that’s what makes Tapan Sheth the best name among the wildlife photographers of India. He is from Surendranagar, Gujarat and in his career he has captured many breath-taking pictures of nature and wildlife.

After completing his graduation in commerce from M.P Shah Commerce College, he moved to Rajkot for better career options. However, he chose to make his career in Information Technology for which he moved to Ahmedabad. It was after he purchased Canon EOS 550D, he started clicking pictures in it and developed his love for photography. “I would say that I have learnt things step by step. Photography is a beautiful career option and I started learning it by myself. I was always fascinated by capturing the moments of nature and wildlife as it made me extremely happy. I love to travel and capture images of species in their habitats”, said Sheth.

His work has been widely appreciated and featured by top companies and media houses like BBC, Apple, National Geographic and Natgeo. Moreover, his major focus has been on documenting endangered species like Asiatic Lions to make people aware of wildlife conservation. For his work, he has got recognition and has earned several accolades including the winner of Nature’s Best Photography Asia 2016. He was also the winner of Wildlife Reserves Singapore Group, Through The Lens 2017. To conserve the mother nature, Tapan Sheth is doing his best by portraying some of the phenomenal works through photography.

