Photos and videos from Priyanka-Nick's big fat sangeet ceremony are out!

bollywood

The colourful photos and videos from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' sangeet ceremony are breathtakingly beautiful

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with the entire clan. All Pictures: Instagram/priyankachopra

After treating the audience with beautiful and candid glimpses from her mehendi ceremony, Priyanka Chopra has now released some magical moments in form of videos and photos from her sangeet ceremony. The delightful moments have Nick Jonas along with his family dancing and competing with each other. However, later everything translated to a great bond between the families.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share these heartfelt memories. Along with it, she wrote: "It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love . Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (Musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together."

Hailing their performances, the global girl further wrote: "And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends.. #grateful [sic]."

Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in a Christian ceremony. On Sunday, the couple tied the knot in the traditionl Hindu ceremony. The duo met at the Met Gala Awards in 2017 and ever since, they have been together, and finally have said, "I do".

