Photos: Janhvi Kapoor is a trendsetter for all millennials out there

bollywood-fashion

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, turns a year older today. Let's take a look at her fashionable side on social media

Janhvi Kapoor/picture courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram account

Janhvi Kapoor, who has taken the web by storm with her diva-like aura and fashion statements, turned 22 on March 6. The actress is already a star and has won hearts with her adorable smile and chic style sense. As she turns a year older today, let's take a look at some of her best outfits so far!

Janhvi Kapoor/picture courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram account

Janhvi Kapoor nailed this pretty pastel floral attire she opted for a beauty event. The actress made this dress look more beautiful by wearing a million dollar smile on her face. Janhvi completed her look by letting her tresses down and wearing nude makeup for the outing.

Janvhi Kapoor opted for a fiery red dress for a photo shoot. The actress' straightened hair and nude makeup do absolute justice to this bold and beautiful outfit. Who knew red sequins would look this hot so effortlessly?

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂ¥ÂÂÂ A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onDec 12, 2018 at 12:36am PST

If the red dress wasn't enough, Janhvi's Indian side will leave you spellbound. The actress was seen donning a dual coloured saree, which she paired with a green velvet blouse and a choker neckpiece.

Janhvi Kapoor/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

It was Janhvi Kapoor who brought back the bootcut pants back in fashion and set some high standards for her fans. Bootcut pants, paired with a basic t-shirt makes it one amazing casual outfit, and this image is convincing enough.

Currently, the actor is in Lucknow shooting for Dharma Productions' next on the real-life hero Gunjan Saxena. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing the Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan is the first woman IAF combat pilot who played a very important role during the Kargil War in 1999. She was also awarded the Shaurya Chakra for her bravery. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the character of Anuj Saxena, Gunjan's father, in the film.

Also read: Pankaj Tripathi confirms his role in Gunjan Saxena biopic, joins Jhanvi Kapoor in Lucknow!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates