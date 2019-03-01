Janhvi Kapoor's red-hot avatar defines 'bold and beautiful'

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor's stylist Tanya Ghavri shared a photo of the Dhadak actress and it is everything 'hot'

Janhvi Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/Tanya Ghavri.

Janhvi Kapoor is just a film old but has carved a name for herself in the fashion circuit. The actress is walking on the footprints of her cousin, Sonam Kapoor, who has been awarded the title, Bollywood's fashionista. From award functions to event attendance, casual outing to her gym routine, Janhvi is appropriately dressed for every occasion. The actress' latest photoshoot screams hotness.

Janhvi Kapoor's stylist Tanya Ghavri, who also styles Shraddha Kapoor and many A-list female actors from Bollywood, shared the Dhadak lead's photo on her Instagram handle. She captioned the photo with three fire emoticons. Dressed in an off-shoulder red sequinned figure-hugging dress accentuated her toned body.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) onFeb 27, 2019 at 11:16pm PST

Janhvi Kapoor's straightened hair and nude makeup do absolute justice to this fiery red outfit. The 21-year-old is already on a career-high with Gunjan Saxena's biopic titled, Kargil Girl in her kitty, apart from Karan Johar's Takht. As reported earlier, Janhvi is also in talks with Bareily Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for her next.

Talking about this association, a source had earlier revealed, "Though Ashwiny has just started the second schedule of Panga in Bhopal on February 21, she is already in talks with actors for her next. True to her signature style, it will be a slice-of-life film set in the heartland of India. Nitesh [Tiwari, husband] and she have already finalised the concept; the scripting is underway. Janhvi is amongst the first actors she has considered for the lead. It was an elaborate meeting. Since both Ashwiny and Janhvi are busy with Panga and the Gunjan Saxena biopic respectively, they will resume talks once the final draft of the script is ready by June."

The source adds that Iyer intends to take the film on floors later this year. If Kapoor gives her nod, it will be her first assignment outside Johar's banner.

