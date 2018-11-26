Photos: Late Halloween for Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao and son Azad

bollywood

The photos were shared by Aamir Khan on Twitter, wherein, he along with wife Kiran Rao and son Azad dressed up as characters from popular comic book, Asterix

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Azad Rao Khan. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/@aamir_khan

The latest pictures of Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan are ruling the internet. Seems like Halloween came late for Mr. Perfectionist as he along with family was seen dressed up as popular comic-book - Asterix characters. The Khan family had dressed up for a kids party, and Aamir took to his Twitter handle to share the fun-loving pictures.

Wearing a white and blue striped blown up pants and the horned helmet, Aamir Khan is dressed as Obelix. Producer-wife Kiran Rao is dressed as druid Getafix, in her white outfit, red cape and the moon-shaped dagger. The little bundle of joy, Azad Rao Khan is seen playing the main role of Asterix in a black shirt, red pants and a helmet with white wings. Not to leave the pet behind, the 53-year-old actor was seen carrying their dog in his arms, who is supposedly playing Asterix's dog, Dogmatix.

Obelix, Dogmatix, Asterix and Getafix the druid! pic.twitter.com/kljq3Q4l6F — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 25, 2018

The actor shared a family photo on Twitter and wrote, "Obelix, Dogmatix, Asterix and Getafix the druid!"

Aamir was on a photo-sharing spree, where he was seen standing in a queue for magic potions that gives superhuman strength. There are other kids in line for it too. "Obelix waits in line for the magic potion, while Asterix is drinking his dose," he wrote. "And Obelix is refused the magic potion by Getafix!!!," he captioned another picture.

Obelix waits in line for the magic potion, while Asterix is drinking his dose. pic.twitter.com/VwLGhyG7ZT — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 25, 2018

And Obelix is refused the magic potion by Getafix!!! pic.twitter.com/e8F4TwrUIZ — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 25, 2018

On the professional front, Aamir Khan’s magnum opus Thugs of Hindostan also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, tanked miserably at the Box Office. Made on a high budget of nearly Rs. 300 crores, the YRF film is struggling to even mint Rs. 150 crores.

