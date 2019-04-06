Photos: Marathi actors Amruta Khanvilkar, Swapnil Joshi, Siddharth Chandekar celebrate Gudi Padwa

regional-cinema

Seasoned Marathi actors Amruta Khanvilkar, Swapnil Joshi, Siddharth Chandekar and Madhura Deshpande celebrated Gudi Padwa in Girgaon Padwa Shobha Yatra. Check out their photos here

Swapnil Joshi and Amruta Khanvilkar.

Marathi actors Amruta Khanvilkar, Swapnil Joshi, Siddharth Chandekar and Madhura Deshpande were spotted celebrating Gudi Padwa in Mumbai's famous Girgaon Padwa Shobha Yatra. It is the well-known festival celebrated in Maharashtra embarking the start of the spring season and the traditional new year for Maharashtrians. As Maharshtrians welcome the New Year with much fervour and enthusiasm, thousands of men and women in Mumbai take to the streets and participate in Shobha Yatras.

One such yatra is that of Girgaon Padwa Shobha Yatra, one of the biggest and oldest Shobha Yatras in Mumbai. On the occasion, Amruta Khanvilkar, Swapnil Joshi, Siddharth Chandekar and Madhura Deshpande joined the celebrations, dressed in their traditional best as they enjoyed playing the dhols and dance to its tunes.

Not just this, the Hindi television actors also celebrate this festival with utmost love. Talking about the occasion, Manav Gohil seen as Hanumant Singh in Kesari Nandan said, "Every year our entire family comes together and we arrange a special pooja for the day. The celebration of the Gudi Padwa festival is related to prosperity and well-being, I thank God for giving me all that he has and I hope he continues to shower his blessings upon my family and me. I wish all my viewers a very happy and prosperous new year."

Anuja Sathe aka Janaki in Khoob Ladi Mardaani Jhansi Ki Rani says, "It's the beginning of a new year in our Marathi calendar. The gudi that we put outside the door is a symbol of success, a sign of our raising standards of living and prospering in life. On this day I dress up in the traditional Maharashtrian attire, do the pooja and prepare delicious food and sweets for my family. According to me, it is one of the brightest days that bring in a lot of positivity. I would like to wish everybody a very happy Gudi Padwa and hope this New Year brings in a lot of happiness and laughter.."

Here's wishing everyone a prosperous New Year!

