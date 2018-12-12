Photos: Parul Chauhan and Chirag Thakur are a married couple now!

television

Parul Chauhan and Chirag Thakur remained best of friends since past three years, and have finally tied the knot

Parul Chauhan marries Chirag Thakur. Picture Courtesy:Instagram fan club.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, Parul Chauhan tied the knot with her longtime beau Chirag Thakur on December 12. The couple looked happy and beautiful in each others company. Parul chose a traditional red saree, bangles, sindoor and gold jewellery for her special day. Needless to say, she made for an amazing bride. On the other hand, groom Chirag Thakur opted for a beige sherwani, pagdi and pearl accessories.

Take a look at the couple's photo:

View this post on Instagram #parulchauhan A post shared by Parul Chauhan (@parulchauhanofficial) onDec 12, 2018 at 5:14am PST

Parul's photos from her mehendi ceremony are also doing the rounds on social media. Dressed in a floral attire with hands designed with henna, Parul's face was glowing.

he couple met three years ago and are now all set to take the plunge. Talking about her equation with Chirag, she says that he isn't her boyfriend. "Chirag is not my boyfriend, he is my friend. We have not dated in the conventional term. If having coffee together and sharing everything with your best friend amounts to dating, then yes, we dated for three years. I met Chirag in 2015 through a common friend and found him to be completely different from the people I come across usually. He is a simple and rooted guy. He did not propose to me. We have been good friends and everything is progressing slowly. I realised that I should marry a guy like him when I started to know him better, as he would always keep his companion happy. Last year, when my mother visited me during Diwali, I invited Chirag and his family for the puja. When my mother met Chirag, she said that she wanted a son-in-law like him. The two families eventually talked about it and finally, we are getting married!"

Parul started her career with the role of Ragini in the serial Bidaai. She has also participated in the Sony TV dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with choreographer Deepak. The television actress, who is already popular because of her titular role in the first ever television serial, was nominated in the Indian Television Academy awards in 2009. She replaced Shalini Chandran as the lead in the television series Rishton Se Badi Pratha.

Also Read: Rajan Shahi Was The First One To Know About Parul Chauhan And Chirag Thakkar's Wedding

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates