Photos: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas bring in New Year with sweet kiss
Priyanka Chopra has shared many photographs with husband Nick Jonas from her Swiss vacation
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ushered in the New Year in Verbier, Switzerland. The newly-weds were on a skiing vacation, and shared many photographs from there. On the New Year's eve, PeeCee shared a picture on Instagram with her husband, where they are seen sharing a sweet kiss as they welcome 2019.
Priyanka shared some more photos and wrote: "From mine to yours.. Happy new year everyone! #2019 [sic]."
Prior to this, Priyanka and Nick had shared an image from their skiing routine, which shows Nick Jonas holding on to a roulette set. She wrote, "Found his true love (sic)." The American singer bought it from a local store.
Post marriage, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has become quite active than before on social media and keeps her fans updated with important happenings in her life.
On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, and Hollywood films, Isn't It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake.
