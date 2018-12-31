Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and family to ring in their New Year in mountains

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are off on a vacation with Jonas brothers, Sophie Turner and Siddharth Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas/picture courtesy:Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on a vacation spree and the duo has decided to ring in their New Year's amidst the snow-clad mountains of Switzerland. The couple has already left for their celebration along with Joe Jonas, girlfriend Sohipe Turner, brother Kevin Jonas, and Siddharth Chopra.

Priyanka-Nick have also posted some cool pictures from the destination.

View this post on Instagram Happiness in the mountains âÂ° âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onDec 29, 2018 at 7:54am PST

It seems like the actress has already found her happiness in the mountains. Not only this, husband Nick Jonas cute post will make you drool over this adorable couple. The American pop-singer captioned: "The mountains, my love, family and friends. [sic]"

View this post on Instagram The mountains, my love, family and friends. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) onDec 28, 2018 at 4:12pm PST

This wasn't enough to leave their fans to envy about their holiday destination, it was brother Joe and girlfriend Sophie's ski posts that gave some major vacation goals.

After her glitzy wedding in the first week of December, Priyanka Chopra was working round the clock honouring her professional commitments. Though Nick Jonas and the actor did whisk off to Oman for a few days earlier, the duo is on a family honeymoon. For a love story that started in the US and saw its culmination in India where the two became man and wife, their next pit-stop is Europe.

The wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be described as the biggest international wedding to take place in India. Their wedding went on to become the second most googled wedding of the year, close on the heels of the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

