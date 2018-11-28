Photos: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding festivities begin with traditional puja

bollywood

Ahead of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding, the couple along with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner was spotted at the Juhu residence for a traditional Puja

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. All Pictures: Yogen Shah

With just a few days away fom Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' much-awaited wedding, the couple organised a puja (prayers) at PeeCee's Juhu residence. Knowing Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra to be a great follower of customs and tradition, the family will have this wedding in two traditions – one in Christian style and the other in Punjabi style. The tentative dates for Prick's wedding are December 1 and 2 at Jodhpur's magnificent Umaid Bhawan Palace.

While the preparations are in full swing at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Priyanka and Nick's family are yet in Mumbai. Nick Jonas' brother Joe Jonas and would-be-sister-in-law Sophie Turner are in the city to be beside Nick as he steps into a new phase of his life.

On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra was spotted in a white traditional attire along with Nick, Joe and Sophie for the puja at Juhu residence. They were all decked up in Indian outfits. Talking about the wedding, needless to say, everything will be filled with great splendor.

Although the bride and groom-to-be and the family are in Mumbai, guests have started arriving in Jodhpur. Priyanka's close friend Mustaq Sheikh has also arrived and in an interaction with mid-day online, he said, "I am quite excited. It's a very special occasion, and I am looking forward to my days here." Talking about Nick Jonas, he said that he is a fabulous person.

According to a source, a chef, who is in charge of the catering of the wedding dinner at Umaid Bhawan Palace, has asked his team to prepare all the Rajasthani delicacies which include Ker Sangri's Vegetable, Bajra (pearl millet) roti, makki (corn) ki roti, Rajasthani Kadi-Pakoda, and Dal-Bati Churma.

It seems like the actress doesn't want to miss out on any Indian ritual. This desi wedding is surely something to look out for!

The duo has already made it official at the Beverly Hills courthouse to obtain a marriage license in the United States. Priyanka and her beau confirmed their engagement in August during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for festivities, including a Roka ceremony and a big engagement bash.

