Photos: Rakhi Sawant shoots for item number Chappan Churi!

Rakhi Sawant shoots for Chappan Churi

The controversial drama queen Rakhi Sawant shot for her new item number Chappan Churi sung by singer Manndakini Bora. Rakhi was in her usual super-hyper mood while shooting. The producer and singer of the song Manndakini Bora (Mandakini Production house) who has sung a song in Bollywood film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster was spotted managing everything.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha's duplicate are also making an appearance in the video. The mood was quite upbeat as Rakhi joked around with everyone.

See photos:

Rakhi's jhatkas and matkas were the talking point as always. Produced and sung by singer Manndakini Bora the song 'Chappan Churi' has music by Javed Hussain, lyrics by Deepak Noor, and Rajeev Khinchi was the director of music Video.

Mayurakshi Bora sister of Manndakini is also part of the video. Whatever Rakhi does become news and since she is going to have ten costume changes for this music video it will be a visual treat for her fans.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant will also be seen in ALTBalaji's upcoming web-series Fixerr. She will be seen voicing her opinion in reel life just like she does in real life. As Rakhi is playing herself in the series, she has donned a hot and glamorous look for the shoot.

She is a supporter of Jaiveer Mallik played by Shabir Ahluwalia. Whenever Jaiveer gets trapped, Rakhi gives media bytes and saves him by painting a saviour picture for him.

Speaking about her cameo in Fixerr, Rakhi Sawant shared, "I am very excited to be a part of ALTBalaji, I love Ekta Kapoor and working for her OTT platform makes me feel blessed. The best part is I am playing myself on screen. I am sure my fans will accept me with much love as always."

Fixer is a thrilling story of a tainted ATS officer, Jaiveer Malik played by Shabir Ahluwalia from Delhi who is drawn into the murky underbelly of the Mumbai movie mafia and industrialists and ends up becoming a fixer. The show also stars the beautiful Mahie Gill, Isha Koppikar and Karishma Sharma in prominent roles.

