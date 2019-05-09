Watch video: Rakhi Sawant explains why she posed with the Pakistani flag

bollywood

Rakhi Sawant recently shared photos where she can be seen posing with the flag of Pakistan. Soon after, she shared a video explaining the pictures. People obviously had a field day with her pictures and videos, but Rakhi was having none of it

Rakhi Sawant. Pic/instagram.com/rakhisawant2511

Rakhi Sawant has been making headlines for the most unusual reasons since time immemorial, and this time, too, is no different. The Shootout at Lokhandwala actress just a few hours ago shared a few pictures of herself posing with the Pakistani flag.

Here are Rakhi Sawant's pictures:

Fans were upset with Rakhi for the pictures and unleashed their wrath in the comments section. Soon thereafter, Rakhi Sawant shared a video explaining the pictures. She wrote, "Im jast plying my character in the film (sic)"

People obviously had a field day with her pictures and videos, but Rakhi was having none of it. She commented on her video telling people to back off. She said, "And this is film don’t eit my Bren iff u don't like me get out from my Instagram (sic)"

Rakhi Sawant shared a few more pictures from the set of her film. Sharing those pictures she said, "I love my india but its my character in the film dhara 370."

Here's another video Rakhi shared explaining her film and the now-viral pictures:

Rakhi also said in the video that she plays a Pakistani girl in the film and that Pakistani people also have good hearts.

In another incident that took place some months ago, Rakhi Sawant had participated in a wrestling entertainment match in Panchkula, Haryana, where she challenged a professional female wrestler. She had the audience cheering for her but within minutes, she was knocked out. The actress started her act with a dance performance against her opponent, which later turned out to be one ugly wrestling match. Rakhi was unable to stand and complained of severe stomach and back pain, and had to be carried out of the stadium and needed immediate medical attention.

Funny how Rakhi finds herself in the midst of the strangest circumstances. On the work front, Rakhi Sawant will be seen in another Hindi film titled Upeksha, in which she's playing the lead role.

